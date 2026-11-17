Tensions are high in France's Jewish community ahead of the 2027 presidential election: Nearly seven in 10 French Jews (69%) say they would consider leaving France if far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon is elected president.

The findings come from a comprehensive survey released by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in partnership with French polling institute IFOP and research institute Fondapol.

Of those surveyed, 40% said they would “definitely" consider leaving. The overall figure marks a significant increase from the 57% who said in 2024 that they would consider leaving if a candidate from his party, “La France Insoumise" (LFI), were elected.

By comparison, according to the survey findings published as part of the Antisemitism in France report, 31% of respondents said they would consider leaving if far-right candidate Marine Le Pen won the election. However, the trend extends well beyond the identity of the next president: 64% of French Jews say they are considering emigrating regardless of the election results, compared with just 52% in 2024, with Israel topping the list of destinations, followed by the United States.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Sarah Perez-Pariente, acting director of AJC's Paris office, explained that the figures reflect the community's level of anxiety rather than voting intentions.

She said that while the far right was previously seen as the main threat to French Jews because of the history of the National Front party founded by Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine Le Pen has strongly condemned Hamas and antisemitism since the October 7th massacre.

Mélenchon, by contrast, sparked deep anger in the community after refusing to immediately designate Hamas a terrorist organization and describing antisemitism in France as a “marginal" phenomenon. Sarah warned of concerns that, under his leadership, the line between criticism of and hostility toward Israel and harm to Jews could become blurred.

The findings show that 86% of French Jews believe Mélenchon contributes to the rise of antisemitism in the country, a significantly higher proportion than the figures for Greens leader Marine Tondelier (68%), Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure (62%), Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel (56%) and Marine Le Pen (31%).

The study reveals a troubling picture of everyday life for French Jews. According to French Interior Ministry figures, 1,320 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the country in 2025, an average of more than three a day. Among French Jews, 82% reported experiencing antisemitism during their lifetime, including 60% who had been subjected to insults and 35% who had faced threats of physical violence.

The sense of threat is prompting widespread changes in behavior: Two-thirds of respondents (66%) said France is not a safe country for Jews, and 69% have adopted concealment and avoidance behaviors since October 7. Nearly half (48%) have stopped wearing religious symbols in public, and 29% have removed mezuzot from their doorposts, an increase of 10 percentage points from the previous survey.

Alongside fear on the streets, there is deep distrust of the law enforcement system: Only 22% of Jewish victims filed a police complaint, while 75% believe the courts do not punish perpetrators severely enough, and 70% believe the justice system struggles to recognize antisemitic motives.

AJC also points to a troubling gap between French society's recognition of the problem and its willingness to act against it. While 79% of the French general public acknowledge that antisemitism has worsened over the past decade, only 38% are willing to take to the streets to demonstrate against it, down from 46% in 2024.

The survey also found that 79% of French Jews have been blamed or held responsible for the Israeli government's actions. At the same time, 23% of the general public believe it is justified to harm Jewish citizens because of their actual or perceived support for Israel. In addition, 40% of French people consider it legitimate to boycott events featuring Jewish figures identified as pro-Israel, while only 46% describe such a boycott as antisemitic.

In the political breakdown among the general public, 25% cited far-left ideas as a major driver of antisemitism, and an identical proportion (25%) pointed to the far right. However, high levels of stereotypical and anti-Israel views were recorded among supporters of Mélenchon's party: 51% agreed that Jews have too much power in the economy and finance, 50% expressed a similar view regarding the media, and 81% claimed that Israel treats Palestinians as the Nazis treated Jews, a claim also supported by 49% of French people aged 18 to 24.