(JNS) “Sacha" lives in Paris, or so her profile says. She quotes Victor Hugo, comments on French politics on the country’s largest news accounts and has 4,178 followers, most of them French.

But X, which since November 2025 has shown where it believes an account is based, places her in Iran, connecting through the Iranian version of an Android app.

According to Golden Owl, the Spanish intelligence startup that documented the account, “Sacha" published 61 posts in French during the 88 days from Feb. 28 to May 26, 2026, when Iran cut its population off from the internet.

On March 10, however, an Iranian regime spokeswoman explained that access was being restored to “those who can broadcast the country’s voice to the world."

“Sacha"’s account is one of 164 identified in a Golden Owl report published on November 13, all of which address French audiences under false identities. The core of 47 accounts that X’s own records tie to Iran has been involved in France’s crises for three years, from the 2023 pension revolt to this autumn’s school blockades.

The subjects of Gaza, Israel and Zionism make up 38% of what the Iran-run accounts publish and draw their largest audiences, while French President Emmanuel Macron and his government account for 10%, and calls to strike or take to the streets for about 3%.

One of the network’s most-viewed posts, seen 224,000 times, compared Gaza to the Nazi concentration camps.

Images of suffering in Gaza have wide reach among French users, and the Iran-run accounts then use that audience to influence French politics.

In March 2023, on the evening a pension reform was forced through the French parliament without a vote, an account called “Alice," which X places in Iran, called for another storming of the Bastille. Two months later, it thanked Iran, Venezuela and Russia for standing with the French people and asked when the world would sanction what it called the “Macronist regime."

Sometimes the disguise slips: In November 2024, “Athena R.," another supposedly French account that X places in Iran, replied in Persian to a French commentator, railing against “Zionist criminals" and calling for the “Zionist regime"’s money to be cut off, according to Golden Owl’s translation.

The report is careful to say that concern for Gaza is legitimate and widely shared in France. What sets these accounts apart is the false identity of those behind them rather than the opinion expressed. In other words, Israel serves as a means of building an audience.

Israelis saw the same methods at work before the Oct. 27 Knesset election. The Institute for National Security Studies and FakeReporter identified about 150 online personas linked to Iran through X’s data, and the Shin Bet took down several accounts days before the vote.

Local Israeli quarrels had nothing to do with French ones, but the accounts were built the same way, with invented local names, batch creation and replies placed under large accounts to access their readers.

Golden Owl treats the idea of a single command behind these networks as a hypothesis it has not proved.

When X began displaying account locations on Nov. 21, 2025, several accounts went silent within two days, and the network’s output fell by 89% within a month. It came back in September with the French school protests, in part through “Hugo" of Bordeaux, whose app version now states a location in “West Asia."

For a Nov. 7 “day of action," “Hugo" posted, “Today is DECISIVE. WE WILL WIN" over footage of a 2019 night-time crowd under Catalan flags that X’s media record traces to a Catalan journalist. This is on an account whose posts have been seen more than 1.6 million times.

Staff accounts at Tired Earth, an environmental news site, were also involved. Viginum, the French agency against foreign digital interference, connected the site to Iran in a confidential report disclosed by France 2, the country’s main public television channel.

Those accounts connect through a browser, display France as their location and post least on Thursdays and Fridays, which happen to be Iran’s weekend.

The Golden Owl report’s headline figure of 46 million views includes accounts whose links to Iran have not yet been traced. The 47 core accounts total about 7.3 million views. Golden Owl’s own confidence table lists the network’s effect on the size or violence of the school protests as “not assessed." However, the evidence establishes a capacity to do harm and an effort sustained over three years.

On Oct. 28, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told France 2 that images of the school protests were being distorted by “movements that come from the United States, sometimes Israel, Iran, Russia." He mainly cited posts that blamed the unrest on immigration and radical Islam.

Two weeks earlier, at an OECD forum, Barrot had named Russia, China, Iran and the “MAGA community" as the sources of hostile narratives about the school protests, and cited separately, without naming it, an Israeli company allegedly creating fake French accounts on the Palestinian Arab issue.

Yet lumping every case together without presenting evidence for any of them leaves the public unable to judge scale or intent. The one evidence-backed official attribution, Viginum’s, sits in a report France 2 called confidential, and it reached the French only through a television investigation and a startup in Alicante.

Thus, Iran’s capacity to do harm has already survived one attempt at transparency. How much damage it can do depends on the French people, whose anger at their government existed long before “Sacha" or “Alice." Indeed, an Iranian operation does not even need to be convincing to ride the wave of unrest.

The full Golden Owl report, “French by Identity, Iranian by Infrastructure," is available here .