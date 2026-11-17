Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar strongly condemned the British government's latest sanctions against Israeli companies on Tuesday, warning that Israel is considering a wide range of countermeasures in response.

"Israel views with the utmost gravity the additional sanctions announced today by the British Labour government," Sa'ar wrote in a post on X. "This is a hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies."

Sa'ar defended the Jewish people's historical connection to Judea and Samaria, citing international recognition of Jewish rights in the region.

"The Jewish people have the right to live in their historic homeland," he stated. "The Jewish people's historical rights in Judea and Samaria date back thousands of years and were recognised, inter alia, in the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate."

The Foreign Minister stressed that the sanctions would not lead Israel to change its policies. Instead, he indicated that the government could take additional steps to strengthen Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"Israel will not bow to external pressure or change its policies as a result," Sa'ar declared.

"On the contrary, we will consider new ways to strengthen Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and will act to protect those involved in developing and building the Land of Israel, in accordance with government decisions, from attempts to harm them."

Sa'ar also accused the British Labour government of applying a double standard by targeting Israeli companies while failing to act against the Palestinian Authority.

He criticized what he described as Britain's "hostility, bias and one-sided approach," particularly in light of the Palestinian Authority's continued financial payments encouraging terrorism, incitement in its education system, and construction activities that he said violate signed agreements.

Concluding his statement, Sa'ar warned that Israel would respond with concrete measures against the British government.

"As in the past, Israel will respond to the British government's actions with countermeasures. A wide range of possible responses is currently under consideration," he wrote.

"Our decisions will be announced in due course."