The British government announced on Tuesday a new round of sanctions targeting eight Israeli construction and property development companies operating in Judea and Samaria, as well as the Israeli protest movement Tzav 9, which has organized demonstrations against humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

The measures, announced by British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, include asset freezes and director disqualifications against the companies and the activist organization.

The British Foreign Office said the sanctions were intended to disrupt construction in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and prevent further development in the region.

The sanctions target Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd, S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, Lev HaHar Yazamut Ltd, Harey Zahav, Ariel Residential Judea & Samaria Ltd, Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 Ltd, and Z.F. Building Company Ltd.

The companies are involved in residential construction, property development, architectural planning, and infrastructure projects in communities including Efrat, Shilo, Eli, Ariel, Itamar, Elon Moreh, Tekoa, and other locations throughout Judea and Samaria.

The British government also announced sanctions against Tzav 9, accusing the Israeli activist movement of organizing blockades of roads, ports, and crossings used to transport humanitarian aid into Gaza. According to the British statement, the movement continued its activities as recently as October.

Miliband defended the measures as part of Britain's effort to prevent the expansion of Israeli communities and preserve the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.

"Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach," Miliband declared.

He issued a direct warning to companies considering participation in construction projects in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim.

"That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution," he said.

"And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza."

The British government said the sanctions were made possible by the expansion of its Global Human Rights sanctions regime, which now allows authorities to impose restrictions on individuals and companies accused of serious violations of international humanitarian law.

London is also preparing additional legislation that would prohibit imports of products manufactured in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and restrict advertising services in Britain for properties located in those communities.

The British Foreign Office emphasized that it distinguishes between economic activity within Israel's pre-1967 borders and businesses operating in Judea and Samaria.

The announcement comes ahead of deadlines connected to construction tenders in the E1 area, which the British government claims could undermine the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state.

Miliband also expressed his government's intention to cooperate with Israel's next government and the Palestinian Authority.

"The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable. We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," he stated.

The sanctions announcement was accompanied by renewed British criticism of Israeli restrictions on humanitarian deliveries to Gaza.

The British government cited UN figures indicating that large quantities of winter shelter supplies remain outside Gaza and accused Israeli authorities of preventing their entry.

London also announced that it would provide an additional £5 million to UNICEF for winter assistance in Gaza, following flooding that damaged temporary shelters. The funding supplements £14 million already allocated to UNICEF this year.

Last week, Britain convened representatives of more than 50 countries at the UN to demand that Israel ease restrictions on aid deliveries into Gaza.