The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre on Saturday reported two incidents near Oman of tankers hit by projectiles.

At 05:00 UTC on Saturday, UKMTO received a report of an incident 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, in which a tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz was hit on the stern by an unknown projectile.

Shortly afterwards, at 05:50 UTC, UKMTO received a report of an incident 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, in which a tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz was hit in the engine room by an unknown projectile.

No casualties were reported following either incident, and UKMTO said that environmental impact was unconfirmed.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate," UKMTO added.