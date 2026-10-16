US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of spreading false information about developments in the Middle East, rejecting three claims concerning the Strait of Hormuz, a sunken commercial vessel and American military casualties in Jordan.

In its response, CENTCOM challenged the IRGC's assertion that Iranian forces had established control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for international commerce.

“The United States and regional partners control the strait as commercial vessels continue to transit despite unwarranted IRGC aggression," CENTCOM stated.

The American military command also rejected Iran's account of the sinking of the M/V GFS Pride, a Singapore-flagged container ship that went down following an incident in the strait on Wednesday.

According to the IRGC, the vessel had struck a naval mine. CENTCOM disputed that explanation, saying the ship was actually struck by a projectile fired by Iranian forces.

The vessel subsequently sank while being towed toward shore, the American military said.

CENTCOM emphasized that commercial maritime traffic was continuing through the waterway, reporting that more than 40 merchant vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz during the preceding 24 hours.

In a third rebuttal, CENTCOM dismissed an IRGC claim that Iranian attacks had killed hundreds of American military personnel stationed in Jordan.

“Three American service members were killed in action in July as partner forces defended against Iranian attacks," CENTCOM clarified.

American forces continue enforcing a naval blockade of Iran, which resumed on July 14 and covers vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports.

On Tuesday, the commander of the IRGC Navy claimed that Iranian forces controlled the strategic waterway and threatened to sink American warships approaching the area.

CENTCOM rejected the assertion, pointing to continued maritime operations conducted by US forces and their regional partners.

"CLAIM: The navy commander for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed today that the Strait of Hormuz is under IRGC control and any approaching U.S. Navy warships would be 'sunk,'" CENTCOM wrote on social media.

"FACT: IRGC's navy commander has no navy. American forces and regional partners clearly control the Strait of Hormuz. Just yesterday U.S. forces assisted Gulf partners in shipping more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the strait," the command added.