US President Donald Trump accused Iran of attempting to drive up global oil prices ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections, claiming that the Islamic Republic is spreading false reports of attacks and naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump argued that Iran is attempting to create the impression of disruptions to international oil shipments despite what he described as an increase in the volume of oil passing through the strategic waterway.

"Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election," Trump wrote.

"They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict."

Trump went on to sharply condemn the Iranian regime over its treatment of protesters, accusing Tehran of continuing to kill its own citizens.

"They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are!" he wrote.

The President claimed that 75,000 protesters have been killed in Iran in less than seven months. He did not provide evidence for the figure in his post.

"75,000 protestors lie dead in less than seven months," Trump stated.

Trump also criticized the international community and the Democratic Party, accusing them of indifference to the reported deaths.

"It is shocking how the World, and the Dumocrat Party, seem not to care," he wrote.

Concluding his post, Trump reiterated his determination to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, AND THEY WILL NEVER A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" the President declared.