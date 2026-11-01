Iran will not resume negotiations with Washington or reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States meets seven conditions, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Saturday, despite acknowledging a change in the American administration's approach.

Speaking to Iranian state television and quoted by Iran International, Rezaei said diplomatic contacts had continued for more than a month, during which Washington presented three proposals. Tehran was now awaiting an American response to its latest position.

“We are now waiting for the Americans' response," Rezaei said, emphasizing that the Strait of Hormuz “cannot reopen unless Iran's seven conditions are met."

According to Rezaei, Washington's initial response to Iranian demands was inadequate, while its second proposal represented an improvement. However, he accused the United States of seeking negotiations as a prelude to another military attack.

He said the third American proposal remained under discussion because it contained unresolved ambiguities.

Rezaei explained that Tehran's seven conditions were intended to clarify issues left unresolved in an earlier understanding reached in Islamabad, particularly arrangements governing the Strait of Hormuz and the collection of transit fees.

His comments followed reports that US Vice President JD Vance had reached out to him in an effort to restart negotiations.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Vance had sent Rezaei a letter at President Donald Trump's direction.

The Washington Post subsequently reported Thursday that Vance had also offered to meet Rezaei personally to discuss a possible settlement. According to a US official familiar with the negotiations, Istanbul and Doha were considered the most likely locations for such a meeting.

Rezaei confirmed Saturday that he had read Vance's letter but had not replied.

“The tone of the letter has completely changed," he said, comparing it with an earlier communication from Trump.

Addressing Iran's nuclear program, Rezaei said the government had not decided to revise its nuclear doctrine, despite public demands for a change following attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“There has been no new decision regarding a change in the nuclear doctrine," he stated.

“If there are to be nuclear negotiations, we will demand our rights," he added.

Meanwhile, sources involved in mediation efforts told the Qatari newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed on Saturday that discussions in Qatar had produced progress.

An American delegation was reportedly expected to join Iranian representatives in Doha, with preliminary understandings reached on Iran's nuclear program, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and possible economic incentives for Tehran.

The report also indicated that China and Russia could serve as guarantors of any eventual agreement.

Despite the diplomatic activity, the Trump administration has continued examining military options.

On Thursday, Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), personally briefed Trump at the White House on possible operations against Iran.

The following day, Trump told reporters that Tehran was seeking negotiations while experiencing financial difficulties.

"There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking. They're not paying their soldiers. They're not paying their police. They're in a lot of trouble," Trump said.

He also indicated that Washington was under no immediate pressure to conclude the conflict.

"We have time, frankly. It's a war, but it is not a typical war."