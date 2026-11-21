"Kedem" is the new name announced Saturday night for members of Bnei Akiva's Haro'eh age cohort at events marking the end of the movement's Organization Month.

The announcement followed a month filled with educational, social and values-based activities at branches across Israel. The new name carries a message linking the past to the future: the ancient roots of the Jewish people, the Torah and tradition, alongside the younger generation's responsibility to continue building the people, the land and the state.

The name was chosen early last week in a vote at a plenary meeting of the movement's leadership. The meeting took place at the home of Bnei Akiva's late spiritual guide, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, in Merkaz Shapira. The choice of a name marks the culmination of Organization Month, held this year under the theme, "Our heads immersed in the depths of its Torah," words from the movement's anthem written by the late Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Neria.

Throughout the month, members explored the connection between Torah and practical life, in the spirit of the "Torah and Work" philosophy that has guided Bnei Akiva since its founding. Activities centered on the understanding that Torah is not confined to the study hall, but also finds expression in IDF service, volunteering, social action, love for the Jewish people and the Land of Israel, and responsibility for the resilience of the State of Israel.

Alongside the educational activities, the movement sought to give Organization Month a practical dimension. On Thursday night and early Friday morning, branches across the country held a "Blue-and-White Night," during which members took part in hundreds of initiatives and activities benefiting the Jewish people.

Each branch also created a "Wall of Eternity" to salute IDF soldiers and honor their heroism. These branch activities linked the messages of national responsibility, mutual responsibility and appreciation for the generation serving in combat.

In a statement published following the choice of the name, the national leadership presented "Kedem" as an expression of the aspiration for unity among the Jewish people, particularly at this time. The leadership wrote, "You, members of the Haro'eh age group, are receiving a name in days when we seek genuine unity for our people; in days when we know that anyone who tries to harm us discovers that our strength lies in our unity; in days when we seek to build together the deeper foundations of the Jewish people in their land and the next chapter in the story of Israel's eternity."

The chosen name carries several meanings. The first recalls the earliest days, the Garden of Eden and the aspiration for harmony and unity. The second expresses a connection to the Torah, which preceded the world, and a commitment to putting its values into practice in the life of the nation.

The statement said, "Kedem: A name that reminds us of the earliest days, the days of Eden and connection, the days of harmony and profound unity to which we are called as we build our nation and our state together - especially today, unity as in days of old!"

The movement's leadership stressed that the connection to the past is not meant to remain merely a historical memory, but to serve as a source of strength for the road ahead. The name "Kedem" also expresses forward movement, the younger generation's responsibility to continue the Jewish story, and the connection between Torah and national endeavor.

The leadership wrote, "Kedem is a name that embodies the knowledge that the eternal people draws sustenance from history and eternal, ancient roots, and the imperative to move boldly forward in writing our story, the eternity and victory of this remarkable generation."

Bnei Akiva Secretary-General Yigal Klein addressed members of the newly named age group, emphasizing the responsibility that comes with their name. Klein said, "Members of Kedem, embrace your historic role in deepening the Torah given in ancient times; embrace your historic role in deepening the connection and love among us, as in the Garden of Eden long ago."

He went on to call on members to see themselves as part of the continued building of the movement and the State of Israel, and to act with commitment to the Torah, the Jewish people and the Land of Israel. He added, "Embrace your historic role in taking responsibility for building our movement, our Torah, our people, our land and our state." Klein concluded with a prayer linking the meaning of the new name to the hope for redemption and the renewal of the Jewish people's days, "And with a heartfelt prayer to the Master of the Universe that He redeem us with everlasting redemption: 'Bring us back to You, Lord, and we shall return; renew our days as of old!'"