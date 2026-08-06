A summer camp organized by the religious Zionist youth movement Bnei Akiva in Sofia, Bulgaria, became the target of an anti-Semitic incident after dozens of Jewish teenagers from Italy were subjected to verbal abuse by a group of extremists.

According to the Italian news agency LaPresse, the incident occurred on Sunday when several men dressed in black gathered outside the hotel where the teenagers and their counselors were staying. The group shouted anti-Semitic slurs and Nazi slogans, including "Sieg Heil," in what authorities described as an act of intimidation.

No injuries were reported, but organizers filed a complaint with Bulgarian police, who have launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

Victor Fadlun, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, condemned the incident, calling on Bulgarian authorities to act swiftly. "The Jewish Community of Rome firmly condemns this anti-Semitic attack against Italian Jewish teenagers and their counselors in a European Union member state," he said. "We demand that those responsible be identified and brought to justice as soon as possible."

The incident prompted strong reactions from Italy's political leadership. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed his "deep solidarity" with the teenagers, describing anti-Semitism as "a scourge that must be fought" and a social poison that has no place in Europe.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini also denounced the attack, warning against the growing climate of incitement and hatred directed at Jewish communities. "Any form of 'hunting Jews' is vile and unthinkable," Salvini said, expressing support for the teenagers and their counselors.