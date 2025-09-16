Hateful graffiti, which included Swastikas, was found on Tuesday morning on the Central Headquarters of the Bnei Akiva religious Zionist youth movement in central Jerusalem.

The vandalism was discovered by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King, who connected the act to the murderous terror attack at the Ramot Junction a week earlier, where Sarah Mendelson, who was on her way to work at the headquarters, was murdered.

"I am shocked today," King told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. "I came here this morning and was shocked to see hateful graffiti against Bnei Akiva, just one week after the shocking terror attack at the Ramot Junction."

According to the Deputy Mayor, "Subhumans, rabble, and riffraff who must be condemned and thrown into prison drew Swatsitkas and hateful graffiti, and all this is happening in the heart of Jerusalem."

He noted that he contacted the police demanding that it open an investigation and arrest those involved, as well as the Municipality to make sure it cleans the graffiti.

King added, "I very much hope that they catch the perpetrators and throw them in jail for as long as possible. And if they are found not to be Jews, to deport them."