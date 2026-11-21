Mayor Mamdani’s Controversial Move to Disband the NYPD Unit That Arrested Him

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was arrested at least twice by officers from the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG), the elite police unit he has now pledged to disband, according to resurfaced footage and photographs.

Mamdani announced Monday that the SRG would be folded into an existing counterterrorism command and removed from protest-response duties, a move that has drawn criticism from police officials and renewed debate over the department's approach to crowd control and public safety.

The mayor's past encounters with the unit, however, date back several years, before he entered the mayoral race.

In June 2024, Mamdani, then a New York state assemblymember, was filmed being escorted away from a demonstration outside Hunter College in Manhattan with his hands zip-tied behind his back. The protest was held in opposition to the Rent Guidelines Board's decision to approve increases for rent-stabilized apartments.

Footage broadcast by ABC7 showed officers escorting Mamdani from the demonstration. Several of the officers were wearing uniforms bearing the Strategic Response Group insignia. Mamdani was not identified in the initial coverage.

Mamdani was also arrested during a protest in Downtown Brooklyn in August 2021, when demonstrators called for an extension of the state's eviction moratorium. In a video posted to his Twitter account at the time, the then-assemblymember showed himself being detained and zip-tied by an SRG officer.

Mamdani said he and fellow Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes were among 17 people arrested during the demonstration.

"I was among 17 who were arrested during our protest," Mamdani wrote following the arrest. "We're out now & we'll keep fighting for these tenant protections to be passed."

Four months after his June 2024 arrest, Mamdani announced his campaign for mayor. One of his campaign commitments was to disband the police unit that had detained him on both occasions.

In a December 2024 post on X, Mamdani criticized the SRG's response to a Teamsters strike and reiterated his intention to eliminate the unit.

"As Mayor, I will disband the SRG," he wrote at the time.

On Monday, Mamdani announced that his administration was moving forward with the restructuring, saying in a video address, "Today, we are keeping that promise."

Under the new arrangement, protest-response responsibilities will be divided between newly established and reorganized units, alongside a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division.

The plan includes a 30-officer First Amendment Support Team trained in communication and de-escalation, as well as a Patrol Support Division within the NYPD's Patrol Services Bureau. The latter will consist of vetted officers with specialized training to support police responses to demonstrations and crowd-related incidents.

Mamdani also announced restrictions on police tactics and weapons used during protests, including prohibitions on kettling, long guns, pepper spray and tear gas.

The SRG's counterterrorism responsibilities, including operations involving heavy weapons at critical infrastructure, will be transferred to the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry sharply criticized the restructuring, warning that the changes could undermine public safety.

"Today is not a good day for New Yorkers who want a safe and orderly city," Hendry said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: he is willing to put your safety at risk to appease his radical base."

City Hall did not respond to requests for comment regarding Mamdani's previous arrests by members of the unit he is now disbanding.