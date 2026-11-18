With antisemitic hate crimes surging under his leadership and making up the majority of hate crimes in the city he purports to lead, Zohran Mamdani has responded by empowering those who commit hate crimes and ending one of the most effective defenses Jewish New Yorkers still had.

The decision to disband the Strategic Response Group is yet another stain on a legacy already defined by bigotry and hate. Violence will follow. Mamdani knows this. He just doesn’t care, because those who will commit the violence are his constituency and his ideological brothers.

The justification for this move is the protection of free speech, but this was never at issue. The true issue since October 7 has been the targeting, intimidation, and attacks against Jews, who have been treated as if the First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of worship have a clause specifying that Jews are the exception.

The targeting of synagogues and school buses carrying Jewish children is not a First Amendment issue for the perpetrators, but the victims. They are crimes that should be punished and would be punished if the mayor did not share the perpetrators’ hate.

In place of the police who protected the Jewish community until now, an unarmed civilian group devoted to “dialogue" and a “First Amendment support team."

Guess who’s First Amendment rights are going to be supported. Hint: It won’t be Jews unless they’re the “as a Jews" that support Hamas’s right to murder children. That’s the only kind of “freedom of speech" that exists in the Democratic Socialists of America’s world. Freedom to commit acts of violence is the only freedom they are interested in.

Jewish organizations are rightly furious, as the 500 members of the Strategic Response Group have often served as key peacekeepers protecting synagogues from violent mobs. Without that protection, and with the mayor’s endorsement of the view that protecting Jews from violence is the same as stifling free speech, violence can be the only result.

What have the Jews had to say about this?

New York City Council Member and co-chair of the City Council’s bipartisan task force on antisemitism Inna Vernikov told the Jewish News Syndicate that “by disbanding the SRG, Mamdani is also unleashing a monster on Jewish New Yorkers."

Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, described the move to JNS as “a dangerous and ideological betrayal of public safety especially for New York’s Jewish community," and warned that, “dialogue does not stop mobs chanting for intifada or blocking streets outside of Jewish neighborhoods.""

The Anti-Defamation League stated that Mamdani’s decision “raises serious questions about how New York City, despite the hard work of the NYPD, will protect vulnerable communities at a time when Jewish New Yorkers continue to face disproportionate levels of hate crimes, harassment and intimidation."

2026 has seen more antisemitic incidents and hate crimes than 2025, the predictable result of having an antisemitic mayor. With the peeling back of the protection the city has provided to Jewish citizens, 2027 is poised to be even worse. Mamdani has three years left in his term, three years in which to make even more moves designed to empower antisemites and make Jews as vulnerable as possible.

Who is happy with Mamdani’s latest move?

The groups that targeted the Park East Synagogue and other synagogues. The rioters who took employees hostage at Columbia University. The perpetrators of the disproportionate number of hate crimes that continue to target Jews.

Mayor Mamdani knows what he has done. He knows he has chosen violence, intimidation, and hate. He chose violence anyway. And when the violence inevitably happens, he will again pretend to condemn it while continuing to tacitly endorse it, like he did when he falsely claimed that the Park East Synagogue was “used to promote activities in violation of international law" in his phony condemnation of that antisemitic incident.

Mamdani has had a year to moderate, a year to learn, a year to demonstrate even a modicum of real concern for citizens who are Jewish. He has not done any of that. He has not learned anything about being a mayor instead of a pro-terror activist. He has not demonstrated that he understands that hate is wrong or that violence against Jews is wrong, only that it may be occasionally politically inconvenient. He has not demonstrated that when faced with the choice of opposing violence against Jews and endorsing said violence, that he is capable of not choosing violence.

And he never will.

Gary Willig is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.