A celebration was held at Kibbutz Sha'alvim to mark the 100th birthday of Dr. Moshe Sachs, one of the kibbutz's founders and the father-in-law of Rabbi Ohad Teharlev. Sachs marked the occasion with a special Torah study milestone: completing the entire Babylonian Talmud for the tenth time.

Sachs, who holds a doctorate in botany and is an agronomist by profession, was among the founders of the Institute for Torah-based Agricultural Research, which connects agricultural research with Jewish law.

Alongside his professional and research work over the years, Sachs remained dedicated to Torah study. Now, at the age of 100, he has completed his tenth study of the Babylonian Talmud.

During the celebration, Sachs addressed those gathered, beginning by reciting the "Shehecheyanu" blessing over a garment and explaining the blessing's personal significance to him.

Over the years, he was in contact with leading rabbinic authorities, including the Chazon Ish, Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach and Rabbi Elyashiv. He fought to uphold the observance of Shmita, the sabbatical year, in accordance with Jewish law.