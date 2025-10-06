During his visit to the Four Species market in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda street market, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion was surprised by his office staff with a birthday cake shaped like the city's emblem.

The Four Species market is a special display set up for Sukkot, which sells both the Four Species needed for waving and other supplies for the holiday.

Lion was asked what his birthday wish was and replied "I have 48 wishes, and for all of them I will pray that they come true immediately."

"On a birthday it is customary to ask for a personal wish. This year, my wish is certainly shared by all the people of Israel - to see the 48 hostages here, in our country. Two years of suffering must end. This is my wish, and, God willing, it will be realized soon."