The geriatric staff at Netanya's Laniado Hospital held a special birthday party this week for Israel's oldest citizen, Tzila Cohen.

Tzila was born in 1914 in Kraśnik, Poland, and immigrated to Israel alone in 1936. She is well-known in Netanya as one of the generation of the city's founders, and participated in a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the city's Kiryat Sanz neighborhood in 1958.

It was in this neighborhood that Laniado Hospital was built.

During the birthday celebrations, the staff surprised Tzila by presenting her with a special message from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which he noted, "Not every day do I get to bless a citizen of such an advanced age."