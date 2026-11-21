תאגיד המידור הציבורי: איך הפך "כאן" במימון כספי ציבור לזרוע של מחנה השמאל?

A report aired on i24NEWS sharply criticized Kan, accusing the public broadcaster of suppressing opposing viewpoints and favoring left-wing perspectives in its coverage.

The report focused on the controversy surrounding Kan journalist Ayala Hasson and broader allegations that the broadcaster lacks ideological diversity and treats journalists differently depending on their political positions.

Titled "How did the 'public' channel become a media arm serving one camp?," the report argued that Kan's management had come under growing criticism following its clash with Hasson.

"The public broadcaster's clash with Ayala Hasson has unleashed a wave of criticism of its management over the past week," i24NEWS stated. "The only voice identified with the right has been silenced. The channel, funded by some NIS 900 million in public money, could not tolerate a plurality of voices and diversity of opinion. Blatant and inflammatory statements from the left apparently bothered them less."

i24NEWS concluded by questioning how Kan had, in its view, become an "exclusion corporation" and a "far-reaching media arm serving one camp-the left."

However, journalist David Wertheim, who appeared in the report, rejected the accusations that Kan lacked diversity, arguing that calls for greater ideological representation were primarily aimed at bringing more supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into newsrooms.

"'Diversity' has become the cult's euphemism for bringing Bibi loyalists into newsrooms," Wertheim wrote. "After all, it doesn't bother them that there are hardly any Arabs or Ethiopians on panels, or equal representation for women. I'm not even talking about the left. In practice, what they want is more Netanyahu supporters." Wertheim also pointed to several journalists working at Kan whom he said represented a range of viewpoints.