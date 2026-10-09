"יש לי רסיסים בכל הגוף": השיקום של החייל שנפצע אנוש מרחפן נפץ בלבנון – והמפגש עם הלוחמים ש

A remarkable story of heroism and seemingly miraculous recovery offers a heartwarming moment amid the difficult days of fighting. Soldier H. was critically wounded when a Hezbollah explosive drone targeted and directly struck the tank in which he was fighting deep inside southern Lebanon.

Amid the inferno of fire and smoke, Egoz reconnaissance unit fighters rushed into the scene under heavy fire and pulled him from the burning vehicle, as medics at the scene fought to save his life during the critical seconds between life and death.

Now, just three months after the harrowing incident, and against all his doctors’ predictions, H. is back on his feet and continuing his extraordinary rehabilitation journey.

i24NEWS met with H. and the medical teams who saved his life on the battlefield and in the hospital, publishing dramatic footage of the moment of impact, his evacuation under fire, and the determination of a fighter who refuses to give up.