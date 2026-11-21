Yael Eitan, whose brother fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, has become engaged to Oz Rubin, whose brother fell in the October 7 battles, bringing together two families bereaved during the war.

Yael is the sister of Staff Sgt. Noam Eitan, and Oz is the brother of Sgt. Amichai Shimon Rubin. Both soldiers left behind stories of bravery and self-sacrifice, and their families now share a joyous occasion.

Behind the engagement are the stories of two families with ties to the city of Acre, each of which has experienced the pain of bereavement. After the difficult years they have endured, they are now sharing a moment of joy as Yael and Oz begin a new chapter together.

Noam Eitan, the bride-to-be's brother, was 21 when he fell. He grew up in Hadera, studied at the Acre hesder yeshiva, which combines Torah study with military service, and served as a combat soldier in the Kfir Brigade's Nahshon Battalion. Friends and acquaintances described him as gentle, modest and kind, combining a deep love of Torah with exceptional musical talent.

Noam wrote and composed songs, produced music and authored a booklet of original Torah insights on Talmudic topics titled "Vayehi Noam." Despite a serious injury to his hand, he insisted on having his military medical profile raised so he could enlist in a combat role. On November 17, 2024, he fell in a clash with terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, just days before he was due to complete his military service and return to his yeshiva studies.

After his death, Rabbi Yossi Stern, head of the Acre hesder yeshiva, eulogized him, saying, "Noam was gentle, spiritual and kind, true to his name." The rabbi emphasized that behind his quiet personality was a courageous soldier who volunteered for missions out of a deep sense of purpose.

In June 2025, the yeshiva in Acre dedicated the "Darchei Noam" hall in his memory. At the ceremony, his mother, Aviva Eitan, spoke about her son's special bond with the yeshiva, which she described as his warm and loving home. She said, "We want to pass on Noam's legacy so that he will never be forgotten."

The Rubin family cherishes the memory of Amichai Shimon Rubin, the brother of the groom-to-be, Oz. Amichai's parents, Batya and Yishai Rubin, were among the founders of the Ometz religious community group in Acre. Amichai was 23 when he fell. He grew up in the city, was raised with the values of Torah and love of the land, and served as a combat soldier in the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion.

On October 7, 2023, when terrorists attacked the Kissufim area, Amichai was among the soldiers who charged toward them. During the battle, he was shot in the leg but continued fighting. He was later struck in the head by a bullet and, despite his serious injury, continued fighting for about another 20 minutes before collapsing.

Amichai died of his wounds on October 10. His family decided to donate his organs, saving the lives of five Israelis.

Since his death, the Rubin family has worked to perpetuate his legacy. Through an initiative to establish "Mishkan Amichai" in Acre, the family has sought to create a Torah study hall that will commemorate the values of Torah, Zionism, leadership and love for others that characterized him.

The connection to Acre gives the engagement particular significance. For the Eitan family, the city is where Noam studied Torah, grew and developed at the hesder yeshiva. For the Rubin family, Acre is their home, the place where Amichai grew up and where his parents worked to strengthen the religious community.

The two families are now becoming connected in a new way. The two soldiers, Noam and Amichai, left a legacy of Torah, courage and love of the land. Now, through the relationship between Yael and Oz, their families are forming another bond, this time one of joy.