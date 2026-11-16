Rabbi David Ben Pinchas, whose son Avraham fell in the war, sharply criticized the possibility of a political partnership with the Arab parties during remarks at a memorial service for his son.

The rabbi described the pain his family has endured since Avraham's death and expressed dismay at the prospect that those he describes as Israel's enemies could have a role in the country's decision-making.

Opening his remarks, he said, "I feel that we must speak honestly", and quoted a verse from David's lament, "Tell it not in Gath, proclaim it not in the streets of Ashkelon, lest the daughters of the Philistines rejoice, lest the daughters of the uncircumcised exult".

He then recalled the moment the family received the devastating news of Avraham's death, "I picture that Saturday night following the reading of Parashat Vayetze, two years ago. Those terrible moments when it was 'cleared for publication,' the terrible grief we felt as a family, as a community, as an extended family, and as the entire people of Israel".

The rabbi emphasized that alongside the pain shared by the family and the people of Israel, he could not ignore those who, he said, rejoiced at the deaths of soldiers. He said, "I also picture the malicious smile and gloating of Israel's enemies, whose representatives sit in Israel's Knesset. They were not grieving".

He then turned to criticism of political developments and the possibility that those groups could become partners in decisions concerning the country's future, "It is impossible to describe the shock, the pain today, the heartbreak brought on by the thought that these enemies have become partners along the way, that they will be at the decision-making crossroads for the people of Israel, at the most important, most consequential moments".

Despite the pain, the rabbi expressed confidence that the legacy of the soldiers who fell in the war would continue to influence the country's course, "We are certain that the strength of character, the fortitude of spirit, of all the heroes of the recent war, including our beloved Avraham-the strength that has become part of the people of Israel-will not allow the most terrible moral injustice to take place here in our beloved country".

He concluded his remarks with a message of faith and hope, "We believe and are certain that the path of those who build Israel, the path that heals hearts, is the path the people of Israel will follow".

The rabbi closed with a prayer in his son's memory, "May the soul of Avraham, may God avenge his blood, be bound in the bond of life. Amen".