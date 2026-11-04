The parents of IDF soldier Sgt. First Class Uriel Aviad Silberman, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, visited a tefillin stand in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square on Tuesday. The stand was established by the yeshiva where their son studied.

The visit carried special significance: Uriel's tefillin miraculously survived a fire that engulfed the carrying case inside the tank in which he was fighting after it was hit. Despite the intense heat, the tefillin remained intact and fit for ritual use. Following his death, his parents decided to donate the tefillin so that others could use them to fulfill the mitzvah. They are now available to Jews visiting the stand in central Tel Aviv, transforming an object that survived the battle into a living memorial to Uriel and his legacy.

A second pair of tefillin is also available at the stand, donated in memory of Lavi Gihasi, a yeshiva student and soldier who also fell in battle. Every day, passersby stop to put on tefillin in memory of the two soldiers who gave their lives defending the Jewish people and the State of Israel. The Silbermans were accompanied by the head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Nir Yaakov Mass, who had fought near Uriel in Khan Yunis. Rabbi Mass was wounded just two days before the battle in which his student fell, near the location where Uriel was killed.

However, the visit was about more than the tefillin that miraculously survived the fire. Alongside the memories of the battle and their son, the Silberman family also sought to share the joy and warmth that had defined his life.

Uriel had a particular love of baking and cooking, often bringing happiness to those around him through the food he prepared. Since his death, his family has continued that tradition as another way of preserving his memory.

During Tuesday's visit, the family distributed "Uriel's Cookies," prepared according to his favorite recipe, to people putting on tefillin and other passersby. His relatives continue to bake the cookies and distribute them throughout Israel, sharing the sweetness and happiness that Uriel brought to those around him.

Yeshiva representatives described the encounter as deeply moving, highlighting the emotional reactions of visitors who heard Uriel's story while putting on tefillin and sampling the cookies.

"Standing beside the stand and seeing the emotion of those putting on tefillin as they hear Uriel's story, along with the blessings over the delicious cookies, is a moving experience that brings together the wonderful, sweet, beating Jewish heart," they said.

They also expressed their gratitude to the Silberman family for allowing others to share in their son's legacy.

"Beloved Silberman family, thank you for sharing with us some of Uriel's light and sweetness. His smile, kindness and personality are deeply missed in our study hall," the representatives said.