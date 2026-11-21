Two Russian cruise missiles and a drone crashed in southeastern Poland on Friday during a large-scale Russian air attack on Ukraine.

All three came down near the village of Nowy Lipowiec, about 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, causing no casualties. Poland accused Russia of a deliberate provocation, and NATO said fighter jets were scrambled following the incursion into Polish airspace.

The incident occurred just tens of kilometers from an area hosting a military exercise involving 11 NATO countries. Officials in Warsaw believe the timing was not coincidental and link it to Ukraine's recent attacks on a bridge in Crimea.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk blamed Moscow for the incursion into his country's territory. He alleged that the incident was "a deliberate provocation by Russia," and warned that "the coming months will certainly present major challenges for us all."

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz also addressed the timing of the incident, saying, "I believe it is no coincidence that the incident occurred on the same day that major Western military exercises are taking place on Polish territory."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that the alliance's fighter jets were scrambled in response to the cruise missiles' entry into Poland. He condemned what he called "the serious violations of Polish airspace," adding, "This incident is undoubtedly dangerous and is a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine."

The missiles came down in Poland amid a large-scale Russian attack on cities and other areas across Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said eight civilians were killed and about 300 people were wounded in the strikes.

Zelensky said, "This is one of the largest attacks since the outbreak of the war." He said the attack spanned many regions of the country and targeted civilian infrastructure, adding, "All the targets were ordinary civilian infrastructure, things that literally sustain people's lives."