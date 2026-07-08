Speaking at the NATO summit President Donald Trump declared that NATO is stronger and more unified than ever following the alliance's summit in Turkey, crediting his leadership for dramatically increasing allied defense spending while touting American military strength and defending recent U.S. military action against Iran.

Speaking after the summit, Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for hosting what he called "a tremendously successful NATO summit," describing him as "a great leader" and "a friend of mine for a long time."

"I want to thank President Erdoğan, who's really a great man. He's a great leader. He's a friend of mine for a long time," Trump said. "He's done a fantastic job in Turkey."

Trump also praised NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, calling him "an extraordinary person" who has successfully united the alliance.

"There was tremendous love in that room," Trump said of the closed-door meeting with NATO leaders. "The press couldn't see the speaking... every one of them spoke... They have a lot of good in their heart, not evil. They're doing a great job for their country."

Trump argued that his administration has fundamentally transformed NATO by pushing allies to dramatically increase military spending.

He noted that NATO members agreed last year to raise defense spending from the long-standing 2% target to 5% of GDP, saying nearly all members are now moving toward that goal.

"Everybody said it was impossible, and now they're all thanking me," Trump said.

According to Trump, allied defense spending increased by nearly $150 billion in 2025 alone, with much of that money being spent on American-made military equipment.

"We make the best equipment in the world," he said. "The Patriots and the Tomahawks and everything we have is considered to be the best."

Trump said the United States remains "by far the largest contributor to NATO" while investing a record $1 trillion this year in its own armed forces, adding that he intends to request $1.5 trillion in future defense spending.

He also highlighted new defense agreements announced during the summit, including billions of dollars in investments involving Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Anduril Industries.

"We're pushing very hard to have the defense companies build more plants," Trump said, predicting waiting times for key weapons systems could eventually shrink from years to just weeks.

Trump said his meetings with NATO leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and President Erdoğan demonstrated renewed international respect for the United States.

"It was clear that America is back, and we're stronger and bigger and better than ever before," he said.

"We're respected again like maybe never before."

Trump repeatedly returned to what he described as the "unity" inside NATO.

"If there's one word that comes out of today, it's unification," he said. "I've never seen anything like it."

A major focus of Trump's remarks was Iran, as he defended recent U.S. military operations and insisted they had permanently crippled Tehran's military capabilities.

"I was there for one reason-that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. "We denuclearized Iran."

"They will never have a nuclear weapon."

Trump claimed Iran's military infrastructure had been devastated.

"They have no military left. Their air force is gone. Their ships are gone. One hundred fifty-nine ships are at the bottom of the sea. Their radar is gone. Everything's gone."

He argued that Iranian nuclear facilities buried beneath mountains had effectively been destroyed.

"That stuff is so far down under a granite mountain that collapsed on top of it. It'll take months to get it out."

Trump warned that any attempt to restore the sites would be met with force.

"We're watching that. If anybody goes there, they get blown up."

Asked whether fighting could resume, Trump suggested any future confrontation would be brief.

"I don't think it's going to start again," he said. "Anything that happens is going to happen very fast."

He added that the United States had responded forcefully after recent Iranian attacks on shipping.

"They hit a couple of ships and so we hit them much harder. When they hit, we hit ten times harder."

Trump also said Iran's economic situation had deteriorated dramatically.

"They have 350% inflation," he claimed. "They want to make a deal, but they don't know how to make a deal."

At another point, Trump referred to Iran's leadership as "scum," saying they remained determined to target him personally.

"I'm number one on the kill list for Iran," he said. "But I'm doing what's right for the country."

Trump predicted that oil prices would continue falling despite renewed regional tensions.

"We have an oil glut right now," he said. "Oil is coming down."

He argued that securing the Strait of Hormuz would ensure continued energy supplies.

"Anything that happens is going to happen very fast and will only make it safer, including for oil."

Trump also devoted much of his remarks to domestic economic achievements, arguing that tariffs had sparked an unprecedented manufacturing boom.

He claimed the United States now has over $19 trillion in new investment commitments and the highest employment levels in its history.

"There has never been anything like what's happened with this country," Trump said.

He pointed to announcements by major companies including Toyota, Eli Lilly, Merck and semiconductor manufacturers, saying tariffs had encouraged companies to build factories inside the United States.

"If you build your product here, you pay no tariff."

Trump said he had an "excellent" meeting with Erdoğan and indicated he is open to allowing Turkey back into the F-35 fighter jet program.

"My inclination is to say, look, he's done everything. He's helped us in so many different ways."

Trump praised Turkey as "the second most powerful country in NATO" and said bilateral relations had significantly improved since his return to office.

"It's one of our best relationships."

He also credited Erdoğan for staying out of the recent regional conflict despite having the ability to become involved.

"He stayed out of that war at my request," Trump said. "He's been a very good ally."

Trump praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, saying Syria had undergone a remarkable turnaround.

"He's doing an unbelievable job in unifying Syria," Trump said.

"Syria was a mess... and now it's just come together. He's done a fantastic job."

While Ukraine was not the main focus of Trump's remarks, he confirmed he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky during the summit.

Trump maintained that the alliance is now stronger than ever and said NATO leaders expressed overwhelming support for continued cooperation with the United States.

"There was tremendous unity in that room," he concluded. "The love for our country-it was incredible."