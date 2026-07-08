US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, that US forces were likely to strike Iran again tonight.

"They are behaving very badly, as they have for 47 years," Trump said about the regime, noting that the US "hit them hard" after they launched drones and a missile at ships.

"We'll probably hit them again tonight. I'll give them a little warning; we're going to hit them hard tonight," he added and stressed his dissatisfaction with the regime.

According to the President, "It's not even a war; it's the denuclearization of Iran. It's not about regime change. Even though I think it's regime change when you knock out the first group, the second group, I think that's the ultimate regime change, but that's not what it's about. It's about not wanting them to have nuclear weapons."

The President continued his criticism of Iran: "They'll agree on everything, and then have a news conference and say we never even talked about it. They're cuckoo; there's something wrong with these people."

Trump clarified that, as far as he is concerned, the fact that the ceasefire is over does not mean the US is returning to a full-scale war.

He added, "They violate the agreement every day. They lie, they cheat, they kill people. They've been killing people for 47 years. They knocked out the USS Cole. We lost some 200 people."

He also said that the US may take over Kharg Island, Iran's main oil hub.

According to Trump, the Iranians "deserve" the strikes. "They asked for a time-out to go to the funeral of Khamenei, and I said to give it to them. And they start shooting missiles."

He concluded: "They're dishonourable people, and they can't keep a deal, so we'll see. Now, as to whether or not Steve Witkoff, Jared, JD, and everyone working with them will talk? I guess they can talk, but I'm not seeing it with them. My whole life is deals, I don't see it with them. There may be a big attack tonight, and it will knock out a lot of stuff."