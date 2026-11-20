סגירת המעגל המרגשת של הנשיא ומשפחת חבשוש

President Isaac Herzog spoke with Chaim and Einav Habshoosh, the parents of Staff Sgt. Neve Habshoosh, who was killed in battle in southern Lebanon five months ago, to congratulate them on the birth of their daughter this week.

During the conversation, Einav thanked the president for visiting the family during shiva, the seven-day Jewish mourning period, and for reaching out again to share in their joy.

"We were privileged to have you come to comfort us during shiva, and now to speak with you at this moment of joy with the new baby girl we have brought into the world," she told Herzog.

"How moving, dear Einav," Herzog responded. "You bring joy and great love to the entire people of Israel. It is an immense honor for Michal and me. You are a wonderful family. May you know only joy and raise her with great love, guiding her toward Torah, marriage, and good deeds."

Staff Sgt. Nave Habshoosh, 20, served as commander of the battalion commander's tank in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Brigade. He was killed on June 19, 2026, when his tank was hit in southern Lebanon. Three other soldiers were killed in the incident: Staff Sgt. Liav Kababia, Staff Sgt. Yoav Klein, and Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon.

At Neve's funeral on Mount Herzl, Einav revealed that she was pregnant, describing the painful contrast between losing her son and carrying a new life.

"Since the officers knocked on our door and delivered the news, amid the great darkness that descended on our lives, I have been carrying new life within me. As a beloved child, my only son, was taken from me, there is a heartbeat of life within me that forces me to get up in the morning and keep living," she said.

Addressing Nave directly, she asked him to watch over his unborn sister.

"When your little sister comes into the world, ask for mercy for her from above, accompany her, protect her, help me be a good mother to her too."

Following her daughter's birth, Einav shared an emotional message reflecting on the connection between her farewell to Nave and the arrival of his sister.

"Five months ago, when I said goodbye to my Nave at Camp Shura, after a few words that came from a mother's heart, I placed both my hands on his coffin and recited 'A Psalm of Thanksgiving,'" she wrote.

"It was important to me that the last words he would hear from me on that occasion would be words of gratitude. Gratitude for the privilege of being his mother. Gratitude that I had the privilege of bringing him into the world through me, even if his mission here was so short."

Einav revealed that she recited the same psalm when her daughter was born, fulfilling a promise she had made to Neve.

"Today, five months later, I fulfilled my final promise to Nave. We brought his little sister into the world. And among the first words she heard from me were those very same words: 'A Psalm of Thanksgiving.'"

"That same psalm that accompanied me as Nave was on his final journey also accompanied me as I welcomed his little sister into the world, into my arms. The same psalm. Two children. Five months between one moment and the other. One child whom I released into the World to Come, and one little girl whom I welcomed into this world with love and gratitude."

She concluded by reflecting on the profound grief and joy she now carries as a mother.

"I cannot explain how the heart manages to hold these two worlds at once. How it is possible to miss one child so much and, at the same time, love the little girl in your arms. Perhaps this is part of my mission now. To continue being a mother to both of them, each in their own way."

"My Nave, I kept my promise. Our family has grown, but your place in it will never be filled or changed. The same psalm, two souls, and the same mother who never stops giving thanks for the privilege of being the mother of you both."