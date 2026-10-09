Israel participated officially in the Marrakech Airshow 2026 in Morocco for the first time, with the Ministry of Defense opening a national pavilion and leading a delegation of Israeli defense companies.

This marked Israel's first official participation in the exhibition since the signing of the Abraham Accords, as well as the first time the Defense Ministry's International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) established an Israeli national pavilion at the event.

Eight Israeli defense companies participated in the exhibition, showcasing advanced, operationally proven technologies. The systems on display included loitering munitions, AI-powered robotic systems, autonomous navigation capabilities for unmanned aerial vehicles, laser guidance systems for first-person view (FPV) drones, and satellite communications solutions.

Alongside the Defense Ministry's pavilion, the Israeli exhibition area featured systems developed by the country's three major defense companies: Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The companies presented solutions covering air, land, sea, space, intelligence, cyber, and digital technologies.

The Defense Ministry said the opening of the pavilion in Marrakech was part of its strategy to expand Israeli defense exports and strengthen cooperation with countries around the world. During the exhibition, the Israeli delegation held meetings with delegations and government representatives from various countries.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, head of SIBAT at the Defense Ministry, described Israel's first participation in the exhibition as "an important milestone for the Ministry of Defense and Israel's defense industry."

"The companies participating in the exhibition presented operationally proven technologies alongside innovations in autonomy, artificial intelligence, and communications," Kulas said.

"SIBAT serves as a gateway to Israel's defense ecosystem, and the exhibition provided a platform for expanding international defense cooperation and building long-term partnerships as part of advancing the Ministry of Defense's strategy."