תיעוד: דרס שוטר בלוד ונמלט דוברות המשטרה

Police on Tuesday evening released two videos from an incident in Lod’s Pardes Snir neighborhood in which a police officer was struck by a motorcyclist who was attempting to evade an inspection.

Security camera footage shows the officer jumping toward the motorcyclist in an attempt to stop him. The motorcycle strikes the officer, and both fall onto the road. The rider then gets back up, continues riding and flees the scene. Additional footage released by police shows the moment the suspect was arrested following the manhunt.

The incident occurred during the afternoon as Lod police officers were conducting a proactive operation in the Pardes Snir neighborhood. The officers sought to stop the motorcyclist for inspection, and according to police, he attempted to flee and struck one of the officers while escaping.

The officer was lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment.

Immediately following the incident, Central District police and Border Police officers launched searches and a manhunt for the rider, using operational and intelligence resources.

The suspect, a Lod resident in his 20s, was later located near the Arab Triangle region. He was arrested and taken to the Lod police station for questioning.

Police are expected to bring him before a court Wednesday morning and request an extension of his detention in accordance with the needs and findings of the investigation.