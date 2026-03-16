זירת נפילה במרכז צילום: דוברות מד"א

Sirens sounded in several areas of central Israel at 10:05 a.m. on Monday due to a cluster missile launched by Iran. Impacts and subsequent damage were reported in Lod, Rishon Lezion, and Shoham.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance reported that at the impact site in Rishon Lezion, a woman in her 30s was lightly injured. She received medical care and was taken to Shamir Medical Center.

Emergency medic Sheldon Levin said, “We arrived at a scene of destruction, smoke, and shattered glass. We carried out extensive searches, during which we located a woman who had been inside the safe room with her dog when the missile struck. She was suffering from anxiety and only minor injuries. Staying in a protected space when a siren sounds is critically important, and I do not want to imagine what would have happened if she had not been in the safe room. The public must follow Home Front Command instructions."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a statement claiming that what it called the 55th wave of strikes targeted sites in Tel Aviv and the vicinity of Ben Gurion Airport, and included centers for the production of air and space weapons belonging to the Israeli Aerospace Industries company (IAI), in addition to centers for supporting the aerial refueling of aircraft.

Police later said that officers from the Central District, Border Police forces, and district bomb disposal experts were operating at several impact sites in central Israel.

Fire and Rescue Services added: “Firefighting and rescue teams from the Rishon Lezion and Ayalon stations operated a short while ago at several impact sites in the cities of Rishon Lezion and Shoham. Firefighters conducted thorough searches of buildings and the surrounding area, and by the end of the operation, the concern that people were trapped had been ruled out."

credit: דוברות כבאות והצלה

credit: דוברות כבאות והצלה

credit: דוברות כבאות והצלה

credit: דוברות כבאות והצלה

credit: דוברות מד"א