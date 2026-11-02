Mohammed Sweitat, a 21-year-old Israeli Arab, will be indicted Monday on charges of active membership in a terrorist organization.

Sweitat, a resident of Shfaram, will be indicted Monday at the Haifa Magistrate's Court for activities on behalf of the ISIS terrorist organization.

According to findings from a joint investigation by the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS several times, disseminated terrorist propaganda online, and attempted to recruit support for the organization's ideology among his friends.

Sweitat was arrested approximately one month ago on suspicion of committing security offenses. Following his arrest, he was questioned by both agencies, which investigated his connections to the terrorist organization and his online activities.

The investigation revealed that the young man had expressed support for ISIS ideology, consumed content associated with the organization, and pledged allegiance to it on several occasions.