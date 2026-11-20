Large crowds of haredim clashed with police forces in Beit Shemesh overnight Thursday following rumors that a military draft evader had been arrested. The incident began when officers attempted to arrest a minor caught driving without a license, but rumors spread throughout the city that the arrest was related to evasion of military service.

As the rumors spread, large crowds gathered at the scene and attempted to prevent officers from making the arrest. Police forces dispatched to the area encountered violent resistance, including stone-throwing and assaults on officers, forcing them to retreat from the street.

Footage from the incident showed two police officers retreating as a group of protesters chased them. During the clashes, one demonstrator was filmed kicking an officer, stones were thrown at police, and the windows of a patrol car were smashed. Another video showed a protester throwing a bag of garbage into a police vehicle.

Shortly afterward, police reinforcements arrived at the scene under the command of District Commander Major General Avshalom Peled and Regional Commander Brigadier General Shlomi Bachar to restore order. Officers used stun grenades to disperse the demonstrators.

Police said in a statement, "A violent and agitated mob was used by the minor, who exploited it in a failed attempt to evade justice. Assaults and violence of any kind against police officers are serious offenses that we will not tolerate. Enforcement action will be taken in accordance with the law against the minor and the rioters as part of an investigation that has been launched."