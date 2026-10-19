An unusual and serious incident occurred Sunday evening in Beit Shemesh when the Karlin-Stolin Rebbe was attacked by a fringe extremist group as he left a wedding celebration in the city.

According to eyewitness accounts, members of the group gathered near the venue, threw stones and other objects at the Rebbe's vehicle, and shouted insults at him. The Rebbe's escorts managed to get him into the vehicle and safely remove him from the scene without injury.

The incident follows a series of previous acts of harassment by extremist elements against the Rebbe, including in the area of Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. Despite the repeated incidents, the Rebbe is known to consistently instruct his followers not to retaliate against the attacks.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across the haredi community, with religious leaders and public figures unequivocally distancing themselves from the rioters' actions.

MK Meir Porush spoke with Jerusalem District Police Commander Maj. Gen. Avshalom (Avshi) Peled following the incident, demanding that he take a firm approach and act immediately to arrest those involved in the attack.

MK Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam party, strongly condemned the incident, quoting the Sages' teaching that "Jerusalem was destroyed only because Torah scholars were treated with contempt there."

He called on the Israel Police to act decisively to bring the attackers to justice.