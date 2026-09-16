A significant step for the settlement movement: The Civil Administration’s Enforcement Unit, which operates under Minister Bezalel Smotrich, removed dozens of threats to the new communities in Samaria and the Mount Hebron area on Wednesday morning, as part of a special operation carried out under the minister’s policy of fortifying and strengthening the settlement enterprise.

As part of the operation, illegal encroachments and plantings covering 20 dunams of state land near the community of Makeda, which was established in the Mount Hebron area, were removed, along with structures erected near the community of Shira in Samaria, which is expected to become a city following a Cabinet decision spearheaded by Smotrich.

The operation is part of a broader effort to restore Israeli governance and control on the ground, including declaring new communities, advancing their statutory planning procedures, establishing settlement groups on the ground, and enforcing the law against illegal construction - with the aim of enabling the communities to take root and develop.

“Over the past four years, we have pursued a determined policy of fortifying and strengthening the settlement enterprise, alongside removing threats from the area and demolishing illegal construction on an unprecedented scale. This is what an Eisenkot-Liberman-Golan government wants to stop, and we must not allow that to happen."

“The demolition of the structures near the community of Shira takes on additional significance when the homes of nearby Rosh HaAyin can clearly be seen in the demolition photo, illustrating precisely how these communities constitute the State of Israel’s security belt. I thank the personnel of the Civil Administration’s Enforcement Unit and the Settlement Administration for leading these important efforts," Smotrich said.