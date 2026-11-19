בשם הבן שנפל: הקריאה לנתניהו ואיזנקוט

Menachem Kalmanson, a recipient of the Israel Prize for National Revival and Civilian Heroism, and his father, Rabbi Benny Kalmanson, Rosh Yeshiva of the Otniel hesder yeshiva, visited the unity tent set up by MK Elisha Medan (Likud) outside the Knesset today. They called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to overcome their differences and work toward forming a national unity government.

Menachem Kalmanson was a member of "Team Elhanan", alongside his brother Elhanan Kalmanson, who was killed, and their nephew Itiel Zohar. During the Hamas attack on October 7, the three fought terrorists at Kibbutz Be'eri and rescued about 100 residents over 16 hours under fire.

Elhanan was killed during the rescue operation, and the team members were awarded the Israel Prize for Civilian Heroism for their bravery.

During the visit to the tent, Menachem spoke about the heavy price many families have paid during the war and called on the leaders to make every effort to reach agreements.

"I came to Elisha Medan's unity tent to call for unity. It is unacceptable that we put our lives on the line and lost so much, yet there are those who are unwilling to do everything possible to continue saving the people of Israel", he said.

He added, "We face challenges. The prime minister gave a speech in which he said we face an existential threat, and we ask everyone to do whatever is necessary to make this happen".

MK Elisha Medan, who set up the unity tent to promote dialogue between the political blocs, invited Netanyahu and Eisenkot to come to the site and meet directly.

"This is a historic opportunity. Rabbi Benny suggested that the prime minister and Gadi Eisenkot come here to the tent. We will arrange a private room. Come and talk to each other here", Medan said.

He said that although he has little involvement in the negotiations, he believes agreements can be reached if both sides want them, "I play a very small part in the negotiations, but please, make this something you want. Sit down with each other. I am sure solutions can be found and the challenges can be resolved. Please do everything possible to bring about a unity government".

Rabbi Benny Kalmanson addressed Netanyahu and Eisenkot directly, urging them to sit down together even if the meeting does not take place at the tent outside the Knesset.

"In the name of my son Elhanan, who gave his life, in the name of his children, in the name of the Jewish people, I call on Netanyahu and Eisenkot: Even if it is not here in the tent, because that is a little awkward, and Elisha will agree to travel elsewhere to meet them-sit down together and try to save the country", he said.

Rabbi Kalmanzon concluded by referring to the election results and the mutual dependence they had created between the two leaders, "The elections have made you dependent on each other, so it is better that you hang together rather than, as the saying goes, hang separately".