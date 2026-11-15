ח"כ אלישע מדן, הליכוד

A day after setting up a tent outside the Knesset to call for a national unity government, Likud MK Elisha Medan is extending his appeal to representatives of the change bloc, acknowledging their distrust of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while urging them to join him.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Medan, who lost both legs during the war in Gaza, says he is willing to make any necessary compromise to achieve unity and rejects claims that he is being used as a political tool by Netanyahu.

"Instead of going home, I come here to the tent encampment," he says. "I get up here in the tent and go to the Knesset - go, roll in my wheelchair."

Explaining his initiative, Medan says, "We are at a moment of truth, we have a historic opportunity, and we must bring about a unity government."

Responding to suggestions that his campaign serves Netanyahu's political interests, he insists, "I do not feel that I am a tool. I feel that I am acting of my own free will and doing what my heart tells me to do. I did not enter politics to be anyone's tool."

At the same time, he emphasizes his political identity. "I am part of the Likud party, and I am proud of that. I am part of the right-wing camp, and I am proud of that."

Medan says his goal is to overcome years of political deadlock, stressing that "the war is not over; our soldiers are still fighting."

He insists his appeal is directed at all political parties without imposing conditions. "I never make demands of anyone - neither demands nor conditions," he says.

According to Medan, bereaved families, wounded soldiers and civilians from across Israel have visited the encampment, including residents of the Golan Heights and Kiryat Shmona.

Asked whether he would personally make concessions to advance a unity government, Medan replies, "I personally am prepared to do everything to bring about a unity government. Everything means everything."

However, he offers no specific framework for compromise. "I am not conducting negotiations, and I do not know how to conduct negotiations either," he says, adding that he would participate in efforts to reach an agreement if asked.

Medan also acknowledges the deep mistrust of Netanyahu among members of the opposing bloc.

"I understand them completely. I understand that there is a complete lack of trust between the two sides," he says.

Nevertheless, he urges both camps to overcome their differences. "We are not two nations; we are one nation, we are one people. This is a moment of truth; we must overcome the distrust and the fears."

While Likud and Religious Zionist Party representatives have visited the encampment, Medan says he is also in contact with members of the change bloc and hopes they will come.

"I ask them to come, I call on them to come, I am waiting for them. Even just for a visit," he concludes.