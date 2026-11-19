The IDF revealed a children's magazine published by Hezbollah's primary youth movement, exposing how the terrorist organization uses educational materials to instill hatred of Israel and encourage the next generation to embrace terrorism.

The magazine, published by the Imam al-Mahdi Scouts Association, was confiscated by IDF troops during combat operations in the Bint Jbeil area of southern Lebanon.

Written following Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021, the publication was intended for children and teenagers belonging to Hezbollah's youth movement.

According to the IDF, the magazine promotes Hezbollah's ideology by portraying armed struggle against Israel as a legitimate and necessary goal, while encouraging young readers to identify with the organization's leaders and their Iranian backers.

One of the most striking passages features a 1967 poem titled "I Want a Rifle," which describes the poet's determination to obtain a weapon, travel to Israel and join the armed struggle.

The poem concludes with an explicit rejection of peace in favor of violence.

"The story of peace is a play, and justice is a play. There is only one road to Palestine, and it leads through the barrel of a rifle," the poem declares.

Another section of the magazine features a conversation between a father and his son about personal identity and the figures they should seek to emulate.

The two examine photographs of senior Hezbollah and Iranian regime figures, including former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

The father explains to his son that these figures should serve as models for their own behavior and beliefs.

"We look at them every day and try to emulate them, so that our identity will not be different from theirs," the father tells his son.

The IDF noted that the passage demonstrates how Hezbollah presents its leadership and Iranian allies as examples for children to follow, seeking to shape their identities around the organization's ideology.

The magazine also includes an excerpt from a speech by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, praising the continuation of jihad against Israel and expressing confidence in its eventual success.

"Palestine is alive and continues its jihad and, ultimately, with Allah's help, it will succeed in defeating the despicable enemy," Khamenei declares in the excerpt.

According to the IDF, the publication provides further evidence of Hezbollah's efforts to indoctrinate children and teenagers through its educational institutions and youth organizations.

The Imam al-Mahdi Scouts Association serves as Hezbollah's principal youth movement, providing the organization with a framework for introducing its ideology to children from an early age.

The military emphasized that the materials discovered in southern Lebanon illustrate how Hezbollah seeks to cultivate support for terrorism among younger generations, portraying violence against Israel as an ideological obligation and encouraging children to identify with senior terrorist leaders.

The confiscated magazine offers a glimpse into the educational messaging promoted by Hezbollah, demonstrating how the terrorist organization uses youth activities and publications to perpetuate its ideology and prepare future generations to continue its struggle against Israel.