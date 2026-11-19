Lebanese authorities have filed charges against five members of the Hezbollah terrorist organization accused of establishing an armed network and supplying recruits with weapons, amid growing pressure on the Iran-backed group to disarm.

A judicial source told AFP on Wednesday that the suspects were detained earlier this month in northern Lebanon, a largely Christian region outside Hezbollah's traditional areas of influence.

The five were charged with “forming an armed group, recruiting members, equipping them and supplying them with weapons," according to the source.

The arrests come as the Lebanese government faces increasing pressure to dismantle Hezbollah's military capabilities following two wars with Israel.

The latest charges follow several other recent operations targeting weapons and explosives in Lebanon.

Last month, prosecutors charged 13 individuals suspected of involvement in transporting approximately half a ton of explosives intended for Hezbollah.

In an unusual public acknowledgment, Hezbollah confirmed that the seized vehicle and explosives “belong to the resistance" against Israel and demanded their return.

Lebanese military authorities also announced last week that soldiers had discovered a substantial stockpile of weapons and ammunition at a facility in Beirut's southern suburbs, arresting one suspect.

The army did not identify the owner of the weapons.

The area where the cache was discovered is considered a major Hezbollah stronghold and sustained extensive damage during the organization's two most recent conflicts with Israel.

In June, Israel and Lebanon reached a framework agreement providing for Hezbollah's disarmament, a phased Israeli withdrawal from areas of southern Lebanon and the deployment of Lebanese military forces along the border.

Hezbollah did not participate in the negotiations and continues to reject direct talks with Israel.

The terrorist organization has also refused to surrender its weapons , while repeated ceasefire violations have complicated efforts to implement the agreement.

Israeli forces have continued striking Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in response to those violations.