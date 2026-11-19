השוטרים פתחו את תא המטען - וגילו שני שב"חים שהוסתרו

Two Jenin residents who were in Israel illegally were found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle stopped for inspection at the az-Za'ayyem checkpoint near Jerusalem. The driver, an Ashkelon resident in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle them into Israel.

The arrest followed an intelligence operation by the crime-fighting unit in the Gilad region of the Judea and Samaria Police District, which identified a vehicle suspected of transporting people staying in Israel illegally.

Acting on the information, Border Police officers deployed around Jerusalem and crossing security personnel positioned themselves at the az-Za'ayyem checkpoint and waited for the suspected vehicle to arrive.

When the vehicle arrived at the checkpoint, officers stopped it for inspection. Upon opening the trunk, they discovered two Jenin residents concealed inside, allegedly in an attempt to bring them into Israel illegally.

The driver and the two men were arrested and taken to the Ma'ale Adumim police station for further questioning.

Police stressed that they would continue to act against attempts to smuggle people into Israel illegally through intelligence operations and targeted enforcement aimed at protecting public safety.