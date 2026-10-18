Arabs found crammed in trunk attempting to enter Jerusalem

Four illegal entrants were apprehended over the weekend at the a-Za'im Checkpoint during the weekend, after Jerusalem Envelope Border Police officers and IDF forces stopped a vehicle for inspection and found three of them hiding in the trunk.

The incident began when the forces stopped a Renault vehicle for inspection. During the inspection, it was found that the car's license plate belonged to a different vehicle.

Upon inspecting the driver, the officers found that he was not authorized to enter Israeli territory. The forces subsequently continued searching the vehicle, and when they opened the trunk, they found three additional Arabs attempting to enter Israeli territory without authorization.

The four detainees were taken for further interrogation by the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police.