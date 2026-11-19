בעקבות תלונות על רעש חריג: המשטרה ניתקה והחרימה רמקולים ממסגד

Officers from the Ayarot police station in the Rotem district disconnected and confiscated amplification equipment today at a building used as a mosque in Tel Sheva in the Negev, following repeated complaints from residents about excessive noise.

The operation was carried out jointly with Border Police National Guard officers and the municipal policing unit, after reports of unusually loud noise affecting the quality of life of nearby residents.

According to police, this was not the first such incident. Several citations had previously been issued for noise violations at the building, along with warnings, but the disturbance continued.

Following another complaint, officers arrived at the building to carry out targeted enforcement. After determining that the noise exceeded permitted levels, they disconnected the loudspeakers and confiscated the amplification equipment and sound systems.

Police stressed that the operation was intended to end the ongoing noise disturbance after previous enforcement measures had failed to resolve the problem.

Ayarot police station commander, Superintendent Yahav Siman, said, "The Israel Police places great importance on protecting the quality of life of all residents and enforcing the law impartially".

He added, "We will act firmly and consistently against noise disturbances and disruptions of public order, while maintaining the necessary balance between freedom of worship and residents' right to live in a quiet and safe environment".