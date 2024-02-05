Channel 13 News reports that family members of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh are receiving critical treatment in Israeli hospitals.

A son of his sister is currently in the ICU of Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

A senior member of the hospital staff claimed that the patient was a member of a Bedouin family with Israeli citizenship.

Haniyeh, 62, is currently being given asylum by Qatar following the massacre his organization executed.

Haniyeh has two brothers and eight sisters, of whom three are married to Bedouins with Israeli citizenship who live in Tel Sheva.