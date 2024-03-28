Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday submitted an answer to the Supreme Court regarding the Haredi Draft Law separate from the one submitted by the government. In it, she states that haredim must be drafted starting on April 1st and that support must be revoked from yeshivas after a short acclimation period.

"With the deadline for the decision, and in the absence of an alternate normative framework, from April 1st, there will be no source of authority allowing for the continued blanket avoidance of procedures to draft yeshiva students. As the state stated in its preliminary response to the petition from February 21st, in this situation all state officials will be obliged to act on procedures to draft yeshiva students in accordance with the law.

She added that "in the absence of an alternate normative framework, from April 1st, there will be no basis for a blanket exemption for these students. Therefore, the enlistment authorities must make individual decisions in regard to the yeshiva students and graduates of the haredi educational system since the deferral of their enlistment granted to them by the law expired or because they reached the age of enlistment after the law expired, and to work to draft them according to the law."

According to her, until now, she has not been presented with a legislative framework in the constitutional standards and therefore she is unable to present the court with a schedule regarding the legislation of the law.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Supreme Court for a 30-day extension to advance legislation of the draft law.