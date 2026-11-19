#שיחת_השבוע - פרשת ויצא | קשה זה טוב – הרב יואל מנוביץ'

Rabbi Yoel Manovitz, head of the Golan Yeshiva, dedicated his weekly Torah lesson on Parashat Vayetzei to the memory of Sagi Yaakov Rubinstein, a graduate of the yeshiva who was killed in action two years ago.

Opening the lesson, Rabbi Manovitz recalled that Rubinstein was killed shortly before Hanukkah, drawing a connection between his memory and the light of the approaching holiday. He also expressed his condolences and support for Rubinstein's family, including his parents, Yoram and Dalia, his wife, Tal, and their young children.

"We feel his absence and offer our heartfelt support to his parents, Yoram and Dalia, and, of course, to his wife Tal and his young children. We embrace them, offer them strength, and miss him," the rabbi said.

Manovitz described Rubinstein's journey from the yeshiva to military service in the Paratroopers Brigade, where he eventually became an officer. Despite his military responsibilities, Rubinstein maintained a close connection with the yeshiva and returned several times to continue his studies.

"Sagi was always at the yeshiva. He went to serve in the Paratroopers through the yeshiva, went on to become an officer, returned here for a period of study for officers, met Tal during his service, and then returned here for another period," Manovitz recalled.

Rubinstein was just 31 when he was killed. "When he was killed, he was thirty-one years old, a young man. One of the well-known sayings people always recall when they mention Sagi, which also appears on stickers, is that Sagi used to say, 'It's hard. Hard is good,'" he said. "So we dedicate this lesson, which we will call 'Hard Is Good,' to the elevation of Sagi's soul."

The rabbi connected the phrase to the weekly Torah portion, which recounts the experiences of the patriarch Jacob and the many hardships he encountered throughout his life. Manovitz said people often idealize historical and religious figures, overlooking the struggles and suffering that shaped their lives. He focused on Jacob's departure from his home, alone and without possessions, and the difficult experiences that followed him throughout his life.

"His entire life is a struggle, against Esau, against his father-in-law, and against everyone he encounters in his life," Manovitz said.

Drawing a broader lesson from Jacob's experiences and Rubinstein's guiding principle, the rabbi addressed the importance of confronting challenges rather than avoiding them. He said that hardship is an unavoidable part of personal growth, including for students studying in yeshiva.

"We do not seek out difficulties, but we know that one cannot grow by being pampered. A person grows only when facing challenges. What did Sagi say? Hard is good."