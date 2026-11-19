A woman in her 30s from Kfar Shmuel is fighting for her life after contracting rabies, with a preliminary investigation raising questions about the handling of a stray dog she adopted shortly before its death.

According to a report by Kan News on Thursday, the dog developed neurological symptoms and died shortly after undergoing surgery and receiving a rabies vaccination. However, its body was sent for disposal without being tested for the virus, potentially delaying the identification of the woman's exposure.

The investigation found that the dog had been roaming the Kfar Ruth area for more than a month before the woman took it in at the end of August and brought it to her home in Kfar Shmuel. In early September, she took the animal to a local veterinary clinic, where it underwent an initial examination, received treatment for intestinal worms and was scheduled to be spayed.

Approximately two weeks after being taken in, the dog underwent surgery and received a rabies vaccination. The following day, however, it began displaying neurological symptoms, and its condition rapidly deteriorated. The animal died upon arriving at the veterinary clinic, before treatment could be administered.

Despite the symptoms, the dog's body was not sent for rabies testing. According to the Agriculture Ministry, the veterinarian who treated the animal arranged for its disposal rather than submitting it for examination.

The failure to test the dog meant that authorities did not receive an immediate indication that it might have been infected with rabies. According to the report, testing could have identified the potential exposure earlier and allowed the woman to receive preventive treatment. However, the preliminary investigation has not established that testing would necessarily have prevented her from contracting the disease.

Following the incident, the director of the Agriculture Ministry's Veterinary Services reiterated instructions to veterinarians, emphasizing that neurological symptoms in dogs and other pets must immediately raise suspicion of rabies. Veterinarians are required to coordinate with the relevant district veterinary office when such symptoms are identified.

The Agriculture Ministry also released a photograph of the dog and called on anyone who may have come into contact with it to seek medical attention immediately.

In addition, dog owners in the surrounding area were instructed to verify that their pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date. Anyone whose dog may have been in contact with the stray animal during the relevant period was asked to bring it to the municipal veterinarian for examination.

The woman infected with rabies remains hospitalized in critical condition at Shamir Medical Center-Assaf Harofeh. Hospital officials said medical teams are working to save her life.

The medical team also sought to clarify concerns about the possibility of human-to-human transmission, explaining that such transmission is extremely rare and has been documented primarily in connection with organ transplants. Rabies is not transmitted through the air or through contact with intact skin.

The Agriculture Ministry reiterated its warning that anyone who may have been exposed to the dog should seek medical attention without delay, while stressing that veterinarians must treat neurological symptoms in animals as a potential indication of rabies and immediately coordinate with veterinary authorities.