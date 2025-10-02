Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) was hit by a cyber attack on Yom Kippur that was apparently carried out by an Iranian group. The Ministry of Health clarified that the hospital's ongoing operations continued as usual.

The hackers apparently exploited a vulnerability in a personal laptop belonging to a support employee at a cybersecurity company.

Officials from the Ministry of Health and the National Cyber Directorate stated, “On Yom Kippur, a serious attempted cyberattack on Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) was detected and blocked. The attack was neutralized in its early stages, but the possibility of information leakage by the attackers is under investigation.”

As a government medical center, Assaf Harofeh is under the protection of the National Cyber Directorate.