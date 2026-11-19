Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu sharply criticized the prospect of forming a government with the support of Arab parties on Thursday morning, comparing support for Hamas in Gaza to support for Nazis.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Eliyahu stressed that he was not calling Arab Knesset members Nazis, but alleged that they support Nazis.

Eliyahu asked during the interview, "As someone from a family of Holocaust survivors, would my grandparents be sitting together with Nazis now?"

Later, he sought to clarify his remarks, saying, "I am not saying that Arab Knesset members are Nazis, but I am saying that they support Nazis. When someone dedicates the elections to the Hamas in Gaza, as far as I am concerned, they are definitely supporting Nazis."