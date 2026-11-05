Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has called on President Isaac Herzog to establish a framework for pardons and sentence reductions for Jewish prisoners convicted of nationalist-motivated violent and security offenses, arguing that Israel's history of releasing thousands of Palestinian security prisoners warrants a reassessment of its approach to Jewish offenders.

In a detailed 19-page legal opinion, Eliyahu argues that the release of more than 11,000 terrorists and security prisoners over the years through prisoner exchanges, agreements and diplomatic gestures has created an imbalance that should be addressed through the presidential pardon process.

The document was prepared as part of Eliyahu's review of pardon applications while serving as acting justice minister. It covers both prisoners still serving their sentences and individuals who have already been released but are seeking to reduce the lasting consequences of their convictions, including through shorter limitation periods and the expungement of criminal records.

"This stark disparity has created a deep sense of injustice among the public, and it requires a courageous examination at the state level of the use of the presidential pardon power as a tool for redress and balance," Eliyahu wrote.

The minister bases his recommendation on several historical and legal precedents involving previous Israeli presidents. He points to decisions by Israel's sixth president, Chaim Herzog, the current president's father, who gradually reduced the sentences of members of the Jewish Underground during the 1980s.

He also cites decisions by President Ezer Weizman in 1997 and 1999 to reduce the sentences of Jewish prisoners convicted of violent offenses against Arabs. Some of those decisions were made against the backdrop of Palestinian prisoner releases as part of diplomatic initiatives, with each case examined individually.

Among the prisoners mentioned in the opinion are Yoram Skolnick, Ami Popper and Alan Goodman, whose sentences were previously commuted or reduced. Eliyahu argues that these cases demonstrate that broader national circumstances can be considered when exercising presidential pardon powers, although they do not create an automatic entitlement to similar treatment.

The minister also references Herzog's decision last September to shorten the period before Elor Azaria's criminal record could be expunged. He presents the decision as an example of how the consequences of a criminal conviction can be eased over time without overturning the original judgment.

A significant portion of the opinion addresses the distinction between a general amnesty, which requires legislation, and individual presidential pardons. Eliyahu argues that multiple applications involving prisoners with similar backgrounds can be addressed through a coordinated initiative, provided that every case receives an independent examination.

His proposed framework would consider the seriousness of each offense, the damage caused, the time elapsed since the conviction, the applicant's conduct and rehabilitation, expressions of remorse, the likelihood of reoffending, and the rights of victims and their families.

Eliyahu emphasizes that nationalist motives cannot justify harming innocent people or absolve offenders of criminal responsibility. "The murder of an innocent person, Jewish or Arab, is an act of the utmost gravity, and the state is obligated to protect the life of every person under its authority," he wrote.

Nevertheless, he argues that the national and security circumstances surrounding an offense may be relevant when there is an established factual connection between those circumstances and the crime. He specifically references terrorist attacks over the years, the events surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls and the October 7 massacre as part of the broader context that should be considered when reviewing pardon applications.

The opinion also examines pardon initiatives in other countries, including the United States, Britain and Spain. Among the examples cited are President Jimmy Carter's pardons for individuals who violated draft laws during the Vietnam War and President Donald Trump's pardons for individuals convicted of offenses connected to the January 2021 Capitol riot.

Eliyahu clarifies that these international examples do not expand the Israeli president's legal authority, but demonstrate how pardons can serve as instruments for addressing national divisions and promoting social reconciliation.

In a direct appeal to Herzog, the minister invokes the president's family history, referencing both his grandfather, Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Halevi Herzog, and his father, President Chaim Herzog, who reduced the sentences of Jewish Underground members.

"You now hold the constitutional authority and the historic privilege to continue this distinguished legacy, to correct the glaring distortion that has emerged in the balance of national justice, and to extend a hand of compassion, rehabilitation and reconciliation to those Jewish prisoners and convicted individuals who went astray amid the turmoil of the security struggle, served lengthy sentences and expressed remorse for their actions," Eliyahu wrote.

The minister also addresses the prison conditions faced by Jewish security prisoners, citing remarks by Supreme Court President Yitzchak Amit concerning the effects of detention and confinement alongside other security prisoners. Eliyahu argues that considerations of compassion and rehabilitation should also be applied to the Jewish prisoners whose applications are being reviewed.

"Accordingly, I wholeheartedly recommend granting the requests for pardons and sentence reductions under the graduated framework presented above, in accordance with the individual circumstances of each and every applicant," he wrote. "There is no longer any substantive, legal or moral justification for delaying this initiative, and I call for the recommendations to be adopted in full."