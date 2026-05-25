Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu on Monday affixed a mezuzah at the home of the Chazon Ish in Bnei Brak, where the new “Chazon Ledorot" visitors center has been established.

The center was established in cooperation between the Bnei Brak Municipality, the Heritage Ministry, and the Government Tourism Company. The goal of the project is to make the legacy of the Chazon Ish, Rabbi Avrohom Yeshaya Karelitz, accessible to the general public and to future generations.

During the visit, the President toured the site, saw the unique educational display up close, and was impressed by the investment in preserving the heritage and the way the Chazon Ish's legacy was made accessible.

The President was moved by the fact that this is a unique heritage project intended for the haredi public, giving significant expression to the spiritual, Torah, and historical world of one of the major Torah sages of recent generations.

The mezuzah-affixing ceremony was also attended by Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert, Heritage Ministry Director General Itai Granek, Government Tourism Company Director General Elazar Arbel, and city Director General Yisrael Ehrentreu.

After the mezuzah was affixed, participants were taken on a journey through time into the character and work of the Chazon Ish, through an experience-based program presented to them.

The President expressed his appreciation for the connection between past and present and for the effort to pass on the heritage to future generations in an experiential, accessible, and respectful manner. He also noted the connection between the Chazon Ish and his grandfather, Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac Herzog.