The Israeli government is expected next week to approve Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu's proposal to establish a national heritage center in northern Jerusalem, which will be dedicated, among other things, to commemorating Israeli hero Lt. Col. Yoni Netanyahu, and the legacy of Operation Yonatan (the official name for the Entebbe raid), ahead of the operation's 50th anniversary this year.

The proposed site in Atarot, near Jeruslem, is considered one of Israel's unique heritage assets, due to the historical combination of the area's pioneering early settlement north of Jerusalem and the operation of the city's first airport.

The new project will combine the story of the pioneers of the Atarot moshav, which was established in 1922 as an isolated strategic foothold, with the story of the historic airport that operated on the site from 1924 and served for decades as Jerusalem's air gateway.

The moshav stood at the center of heavy fighting in the War of Independence, until its evacuation and destruction in 1948, and the story of the settlers' heroism constitutes a central element in the struggle for Jerusalem. In parallel, the abandoned airport buildings, including the historic terminal, will be restored and turned into a living heritage center that will present the development of aviation in the country and Jerusalem's place on the regional air route.

The new center will include a dedicated wing to commemorate the Entebbe raid, in which IDF soldiers carried out a daring rescue operation in Uganda that freed 105 hostages. The operation, commanded by Lt. Col. Yoni Netanyahu, the brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, became an international symbol of determination, courage and mutual responsibility.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu Photo: Arutz 7

According to the Heritage Ministry, the connection between a historic aviation site and the story of the operation underlines the continuity of Israeli air power and sovereignty.

The planning cost for establishing the heritage center will amount to 3 million shekels, drawn from the Heritage Ministry's already approved 2026 budget.

Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu said, "This is a historic move that connects pioneering, heroism and sovereignty. Establishing the heritage center in Atarot will ensure that the story of the local settlers and Israel's fighters, led by Yoni Netanyahu, will be commemorated in a living and accessible way for future generations, while transforming the site into a significant educational and tourist focal point in Jerusalem and throughout Israel."