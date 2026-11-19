Hundreds of Vizhnitz Hasidim visited Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus), Samaria, on Wednesday night for a special prayer gathering dedicated to the recovery of the Vizhnitz Rebbe, Rabbi Yisrael Hager, a senior member of Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages.

The visit was led by the Rebbe's eldest son, Rabbi Chaim Meir Hager, who serves as the head of the Vizhnitz rabbinical court, along with his brothers, Rabbi Yaakov Mordechai Hager and Rabbi Yitzchak Yeshaya Hager.

They were joined by Samaria's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who warmly greeted the rabbis with a handshake.

The hundreds of Hasidim joined in singing and reciting Psalms, led by Rabbi Chaim Meir Hager.

The visit held special significance for the Hasidim and the Rebbe's sons, bringing them full circle. 14 years ago, their father, the Vizhnitz Rebbe, visited Joseph's Tomb and affixed a mezuzah to the entrance of the holy site. During that visit, he also met Rabbi Levanon.

Several months ago, Rabbi Chaim Meir Hager visited Joseph's Tomb for prayers alongside Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

During that visit, Rabbi Hager said, "I want to bless the residents of this area, who have the privilege of building up the Land of Israel, thanks to which we are able to come to Joseph's Tomb. May God grant you only goodness, both spiritually and materially. And because you protect us, the people of Israel, may you also be protected, and may you experience only joyous occasions and no troubles. May everything proceed peacefully until God brings us eternal redemption, speedily in our days. Amen."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "On behalf of all the residents of Samaria, we bless the honored rabbi and the Rebbe, and pray that, with God's help, he will make a full recovery."

"Through your holy prayers here, and through our unity and connection to the Torah, our people, and our land, may the Holy One, Blessed Be He, bless the people of Israel with victory and protection."

"May the Holy One, Blessed Be He, grant us the privilege of strengthening Torah study, building up the Land of Israel, and increasing unity among us, with God's help."