Biden confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters after surprise visit to Ireland

Former US President Joe Biden was confronted by anti-Israel protesters during a visit to Dublin on Tuesday, with demonstrators shouting accusations at him and at least one object being thrown as he left an event at Trinity College.

Biden, 83, was visiting Ireland with former first lady Jill Biden and made an unannounced appearance at the university, where his son, Hunter Biden, received the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse, according to The Independent.

A group of anti-Israel activists assembled outside the venue during the ceremony, waiting for the former President to emerge.

As Biden departed, a protester threw an unidentified object in his direction. The object was intercepted by an umbrella near him, while police moved to contain the disturbance.

Footage circulated on social media showed officers detaining individuals as demonstrators shouted, "Blood, blood, blood on your hands!"

Biden was escorted into a waiting vehicle, and his motorcade promptly left the area. The protesters continued confronting police officers after his departure, chanting, "Shame on you!"

Irish authorities arrested two people in connection with the incident.

The confrontation reflected the hostility Biden has faced from anti-Israel activists over his administration's support for Israel during the war against Hamas following the October 7, 2023, massacre.

Throughout his presidency, Biden drew criticism from progressive members of the Democratic Party, human rights organizations and anti-Israel demonstrators who opposed his policies toward the conflict.

Ireland has also emerged as one of Israel's most vocal critics in Europe, with relations between Jerusalem and Dublin deteriorating considerably since the outbreak of the war.

In April 2024, Israel's Foreign Ministry criticized then-Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris after he failed to mention the hostages held by Hamas during his first address following his election as leader.

Harris subsequently accused Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement" in connection with Israeli strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Ireland later joined Spain, Norway and Slovenia in formally recognizing a Palestinian state, a move opposed by Israel.

Amid the worsening diplomatic relationship, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar ordered the closure of Israel's embassy in Dublin, citing Ireland's "extreme anti-Israel policies".

Relations deteriorated further in July when Irish lawmakers approved legislation restricting imports of goods produced in Israeli communities in eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

The legislation had previously advanced through Ireland's parliament in November 2025, drawing objections from the US State Department.

Washington warned at the time that the proposed restrictions could “adversely affect American businesses operating in Ireland."